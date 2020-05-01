Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Sleeping homeless man killed when car plows into encampment in South L.A.

By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
May 1, 2020
6:26 AM
A homeless man was killed after police say a driver ran off the road and slammed into an encampment in South Los Angeles early Friday.

A 19-year-old man was driving south on Flower Street shortly before 3 a.m. when authorities suspect he lost control of the vehicle near 52nd Street and crashed into a homeless encampment where a man was sleeping, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The sleeping man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. Video from the scene showed Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics performing CPR on the man among a heap of belongings on the sidewalk.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. No arrests have been made, Eisenman said.

California
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts.
