Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Photos of raucous protests around the state | Demonstrators demand stay-at-home order be lifted

Protest at the California State Capitol
Alicia Cruz, center, of Elk Grove, Calif., takes part in a protest at the state Capitol on Friday. She said she was there to protect civil liberties, her children’s future and future livelihoods.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Staff
May 2, 2020
8:11 AM
Share

Raucous protests erupted around California this week as demonstrators demanded that Gov. Gavin Newson’s stay-at-home order be lifted.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the closed state Capitol building in Sacramento on Friday. Scores more circled the block, protesting from their cars.

Horns blared. Cow bells rang. Nary a mask was in sight, though there was plenty of “Trump 2020" gear. Overhead a plane circled trailing a banner with Newsom’s photo and the words, “End His Tyranny.”

In Southern California, more than 500 people crowded an intersection in Huntington Beach to protest beach closures and demand that stay-at-home orders be lifted. Similar demonstrations were held in downtown Los Angeles and in Hermosa Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sacramento

Protest at California State Capitol in Sacramento
More than 1,500 people took part in a protest at the Capitol in Sacramento on Friday seeking a reopening of the California economy.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
California Highway Patrol officers take into custody a woman who refused to follow orders to move off the Capitol grounds during a protest Friday
California Highway Patrol officers take into custody a woman who refused to follow orders to move off the Capitol grounds during a protest Friday.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
CHP officers wearing riot gear line the edge of the California State Capital grounds after removing protesters.
CHP officers wearing riot gear form a line around the California Capitol grounds after removing protesters.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach

Hundreds of protesters rally at the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach
Hundreds of protesters calling for beaches to be reopened rally Friday at the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, where they were met by a line of mounted police.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Rally at the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach
A protester holds a U.S. flag outside his car during a rally in Huntington Beach calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen beaches and lift stay-at-home orders.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters at Huntington Beach on Friday demand stay-at-home rules be lifted
Protesters at Huntington Beach on Friday demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Tim)
Advertisement

Protesters at Huntington Beach demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.
A Huntington Beach police officer stands the the foreground while protesters at Huntington Beach demand stay-at-home rules be lifted.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles

Protest outside L.A. City Hall
A protester calling for the end of stay-at-home restrictions, left, argues with a counterprotester Friday outside L.A. City Hall.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Protesters call for the end of coronavirus stay-at-home orders outside City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
Protesters call for the end of coronavirus stay-at-home orders outside City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
A supporter of President Trump, right, gets into a verbal altercation with a counterdemonstrator at L.A. City Hall
A supporter of President Trump protesting stay-at-home orders, right, argues with a counterprotester at L.A. City Hall.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of people converged downtown to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately lift stay-at-home orders outside L.A. City Hall.
Hundreds of people converged outside L.A. City Hall to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately lift stay-at-home orders,
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Baech May Day protest
A protester walks into the water in Hermosa Beach following a rally against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s beach closure order Friday.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Hermosa Beach residents Aaron Reed, with an American flag and Ashley Puida, center-left, brought their protest to Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach and were joined by about 100 people in chanting to “open the beach.”
Local resident Aaron Reed carries an American flag during protest in Hermosa Beach.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
la-photos-1staff-528551-me-0423-frontline-mwy-0947.JPG
California
A visual look at the coronavirus crisis
Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis
California
These striking photos reveal how California is changing
532254_ME_air_pollution_2_RCG.JPG
California
These striking photos reveal how California is changing
These are some of the unusual new scenes across the Southland during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus victims are buried in crowded Tijuana cemetery
90.jpeg
Coronavirus victims are buried in crowded Tijuana cemetery
Advertisement

California
These uncanny photos show California amusement parks as ghost towns
Magic Mountain Hurricane Harbor
California
These uncanny photos show California amusement parks as ghost towns
Disneyland, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm and Sea World closed due to coronavirus . These aerial photos show the deserted scene.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times Staff
More From the Los Angeles Times