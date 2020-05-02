Photos of raucous protests around the state | Demonstrators demand stay-at-home order be lifted

Raucous protests erupted around California this week as demonstrators demanded that Gov. Gavin Newson’s stay-at-home order be lifted.
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the closed state Capitol building in Sacramento on Friday. Scores more circled the block, protesting from their cars.
Horns blared. Cow bells rang. Nary a mask was in sight, though there was plenty of “Trump 2020" gear. Overhead a plane circled trailing a banner with Newsom’s photo and the words, “End His Tyranny.”
In Southern California, more than 500 people crowded an intersection in Huntington Beach to protest beach closures and demand that stay-at-home orders be lifted. Similar demonstrations were held in downtown Los Angeles and in Hermosa Beach.
