Drug investigators serve warrants at North Hollywood business

Investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police Department served search warrants Wednesday at a North Hollywood business in a federal drug trafficking investigation, authorities said.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD said investigators served the warrants about 1 p.m. at a business near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

The DEA is leading the investigation, according to Nicole Nishida, a spokeswoman for the agency. Nishida said investigators were still at the scene Wednesday afternoon and it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

