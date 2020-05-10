Love your mom, but don’t jeopardize her health by visiting today, California officials say

With some coronavirus restrictions lifted this weekend, officials are warning residents to avoid gatherings on Mother’s Day that could cause new outbreaks.

Officials are particularly concerned about older moms, who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19.

The director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health told residents last week not to visit their mothers on Mother’s Day, even if wearing masks and keeping six feet apart.

Unless residents live in the same households with their mothers, “the greatest gift we can give to our mothers this Mother’s Day is to stay away,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, who formerly worked in the Obama White House on HIV prevention. “Don’t go visit your mom in person this year.”

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday said he would allow wholesale florists to open as a horticultural exemption for Mother’s Day.

The city of Pasadena is warning against Mother’s Day gatherings after its Public Health Department recently traced a cluster of at least five COVID-19 cases to a birthday party.

The party was held after the city issued stay-at-home orders March 19 and was attended by a large number of extended family members and friends who did not wear face coverings or stay six feet apart, the city said in a news release.

“One person showed up to the party exhibiting symptoms and joking she may have the virus,” Lisa Derderian, spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena, said in an email. “The aftermath affected several others who became seriously ill because of one person’s negligent and selfish behavior.”

Here are some ways to celebrate Mother’s Day the safe way.