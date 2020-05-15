Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

South Coast Plaza launches curbside pickup

la-1494617960-581rzp2lvv-snap-image
South Coast Plaza shoppers visit the Gucci store before the upscale mall was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, 80 stores and restaurants -- including Gucci -- will begin offering curbside pickup for customers.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
May 15, 2020
11:27 AM
Curbside is going chic.

In the latest sign of reopenings, South Coast Plaza — Orange County’s world-renown upscale shopping destination — has joined the list of outlets offering contact-free pickup for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new program, which the Costa Mesa center calls SCP 2 GO, launches Friday.

It works like this: Shoppers will place an order with a participating restaurant or boutique. When their order is ready, customers will be assigned one of five color-coded pickup stations located throughout South Coast Plaza.

Upon arriving, customers will park in their designated location, call the establishment they ordered from, pop their trunk and wait for delivery.

More than 80 stores and restaurants have already signed on to take part in the program, according to the center. A full list is available at southcoastplaza.com/scp2go.

South Coast Plaza has been almost entirely shuttered since March 16, after a store employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure was originally supposed to be for two weeks, but that timeline was upended as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections began to mushroom statewide.

Just days after South Coast Plaza’s storefronts went dark, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order — which compelled the closure of businesses not deemed essential, including many retailers.

It was only recently that the state started loosening those restrictions and allowing certain businesses to reopen, though many commercial activities are still limited to curbside transactions.

Even as some economic sectors come back online, state and public health officials have said businesses should take steps to limit person-to-person contact and keep crowds from gathering.

Doing so, they said, will help prevent transmission of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 75,000 Californians and killed more than 3,000.

Luke Money
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
