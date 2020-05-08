These are the California businesses that can reopen, and these are the rules

After weeks of stay-at-home orders, California will allow some retailers to reopen on Friday.

Here is what is open and what is not based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan:

Open with curbside service

Bookstores

Music stores

Toy stores

Florists

Sporting goods retailers

Clothing stores

Other “low-risk” retailers

The governor’s office said it also was hoping to allow some manufacturing and logistics businesses to reopen with social distancing and safety rules.

Guidance for businesses before they reopen

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them Implement individual control measures and screenings Implement disinfecting protocols Implement physical distancing guidance

Best practices for reopening

Retailers should increase pickup and delivery service options and encourage physical distancing during pickup — such as loading items directly into a customer’s trunk or leaving items at their door

Retailers should install hands-free devices, if possible, including motion sensor lights, contactless payment systems, automatic soap and paper towel dispensers, and timecard systems

Manufacturing companies should close break rooms, use barriers or increase distance between tables and chairs to separate workers and discourage congregating during breaks. Where possible, create outdoor break areas with shade covers and seating that ensures physical distancing

Warehouses should minimize transaction time between warehouse employees and transportation personnel. Perform gate check-ins and paperwork digitally if feasible

Warehouse workers should clean delivery vehicles and equipment before and after delivery, carry additional sanitation materials during deliveries, and use clean personal protective equipment for each delivery stop

Source: State of California

What’s coming next

Newsom has said he hopes to have more information about restaurants in the coming days. Schools could reopen under modifications in the summer.

What remains closed

Offices, shopping malls and dine-in restaurants are still ordered shut. Personal grooming businesses, entertainment venues, live concerts and sports are also not included in the first phase of Newsom’s reopening plan.

Los Angeles County

Some business can reopen Friday.

Nonessential businesses reopening for curbside pickup with adherence to distancing and infection-control protocols

Car dealership showrooms (open for sales with adherence to distancing and infection control protocols)

Outdoor parks and recreational facilities are open, provided all users adhere to distancing and infection-control protocols

Golf courses (not including pro shops or dine-in restaurants)

Trails and trailheads

Parks

These rules remain

Wear a face covering while on trails and when running errands

Wash hands throughout the day

Stay six feet away from people who don’t live with you

San Francisco

The following businesses can do pickup service beginning May 18: