LAPD names officers who fatally shot man in Harbor Gateway area

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday identified three officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in the city’s Harbor Gateway area last week who allegedly fired a gun at his family’s home following a dispute.

Anthony Ysaac, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds after the officers opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. in the 700 block of West 123rd Street. None of the officers involved — David Orozco, David Torres and Brandon Prisk of Southeast division — were injured.

Police alleged Ysaac was armed with a revolver when he exited a home on the block after firing a round into a door, threatening his sister and refusing to allow her to exit the home.

Police said they had been in touch with Ysaac on the phone prior to his exiting the home.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Force Investigation Division, with monitoring by prosecutors and the police inspector general.

The findings of the review will be reviewed by Police Chief Michel Moore and the civilian Police Commission.

Ysaac was the fourth person to be killed by LAPD officers this year. There were 12 fatal shootings by police in 2019.