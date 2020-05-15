Man killed by LAPD officers had threatened sister, shot a door, police say

A man killed Thursday by Los Angeles police in the Harbor Gateway area had fired a bullet into a door in his family’s home and threatened his sister before officers arrived, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was not immediately identified.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of W. 123rd Street shortly before 1 p.m. after a caller reported gunfire. The caller’s neighbor, police said, had “stated her son had a gun and was attempting to kill her daughter.”

Officers managed to reach the son on the phone and “learned that he was armed with a gun and had fired a round into a door inside the residence,” police said.

“In addition, the suspect was refusing to allow his sister to exit the location.”

Officers fatally shot the man after he exited the home with a revolver, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

As is standard in fatal police shootings, the incident is now under investigation by the police department’s Force Investigation Division, with monitoring by prosecutors and the police inspector general. Findings of the investigation will be reviewed by Police Chief Michel Moore and the Police Commission, a civilian panel that oversees the department.

The incident occurred two days after the department released a major report on the use of force by officers in 2019, which saw the fewest police shootings in 30 years. There were 12 fatal shootings by police last year.

Thursday’s fatal shooting was the fourth involving LAPD officers this year and the third in the last month.

Officers fatally shot two men in two separate incidents last month in South Central: one who police alleged pulled out a gun after an attempted traffic stop and another who they alleged pulled out an “edged weapon.”