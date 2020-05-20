Orange County coronavirus fatalities nearing 100

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported 249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 4,742.

Officials also reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths. Overall, 98 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, with 30 of those being residents of skilled-nursing facilities.

Of the county’s overall number of infections, 514 people are from skilled-nursing facilities and 360 are Orange County jail inmates, according to the Orange County Health Agency.

There are 253 people hospitalized, with 93 patients in intensive care, as of Wednesday.

Countywide, 86,694 tests have been administered, and 775 new tests were reported Wednesday.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 154

18-24 — 468

25-34 — 850

35-44 — 701

45-54 — 840

55-64 — 747

65-74 — 452

75-84 — 309

85+ — 220

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34 — 2

35-44 — 4

45-54 — 9

55-64 — 14

65-74 — 16

75-84 — 28

85+ — 25

Cases by community

Aliso Viejo — 24

Anaheim — 751

Brea — 32

Buena Park — 145

Costa Mesa — 81

Coto de Caza — 6

Cypress — 60

Dana Point — 25

Fountain Valley — 50

Fullerton — 161

Garden Grove — 240

Huntington Beach — 301

Irvine — 162

La Habra — 82

La Palma — 18

Ladera Ranch — 13

Laguna Beach — 44

Laguna Hills — 27

Laguna Niguel — 36

Laguna Woods — 8

Lake Forest — 39

Los Alamitos — 63

Midway City — 11

Mission Viejo — 63

Newport Beach — 135

Orange — 220

Placentia — 89

Rancho Mission Viejo — 19

Rancho Santa Margarita — 19

San Clemente — 58

San Juan Capistrano — 46

Santa Ana — 833

Seal Beach — 15

Stanton — 51

Trabuco Canyon — 12

Tustin — 74

Villa Park — 6

Westminster — 82

Yorba Linda — 70

Other — 363

Unknown — 220

Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.