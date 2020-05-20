Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Orange County coronavirus fatalities nearing 100

San Clemente Pier
A group of women walk the San Clemente Pier on Monday, May 18th in San Clemente.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
May 20, 2020
2:39 PM
Share

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported 249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 4,742.

Officials also reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths. Overall, 98 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, with 30 of those being residents of skilled-nursing facilities.

Of the county’s overall number of infections, 514 people are from skilled-nursing facilities and 360 are Orange County jail inmates, according to the Orange County Health Agency.

There are 253 people hospitalized, with 93 patients in intensive care, as of Wednesday.

Advertisement

Countywide, 86,694 tests have been administered, and 775 new tests were reported Wednesday.

Which California counties are reopening?
california-coronavirus-closures-tracker.png
Which California counties are reopening?
To contain the spread of COVID-19, parks, restaurants and stores are slowly reopening.

Age breakdown of cases

0-17 — 154
18-24 — 468
25-34 — 850
35-44 — 701
45-54 — 840
55-64 — 747
65-74 — 452
75-84 — 309
85+ — 220

Advertisement

Age breakdown of deaths

25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 9
55-64 — 14
65-74 — 16
75-84 — 28
85+ — 25

Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
Tracking coronavirus in Orange County
The latest maps and charts on the spread of COVID-19 in Orange County, including cases, deaths, closures and restrictions.

Cases by community

Advertisement

Aliso Viejo — 24
Anaheim — 751
Brea — 32
Buena Park — 145
Costa Mesa — 81
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 60
Dana Point — 25
Fountain Valley — 50
Fullerton — 161
Garden Grove — 240
Huntington Beach — 301
Irvine — 162
La Habra — 82
La Palma — 18
Ladera Ranch — 13
Laguna Beach — 44
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 36
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 39
Los Alamitos — 63
Midway City — 11
Mission Viejo — 63
Newport Beach — 135
Orange — 220
Placentia — 89
Rancho Mission Viejo — 19
Rancho Santa Margarita — 19
San Clemente — 58
San Juan Capistrano — 46
Santa Ana — 833
Seal Beach — 15
Stanton — 51
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 74
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 82
Yorba Linda — 70
Other — 363
Unknown — 220

Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.

CaliforniaOrange CountyCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement