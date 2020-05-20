Orange County coronavirus fatalities nearing 100

Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported 249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 4,742.
Officials also reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths. Overall, 98 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, with 30 of those being residents of skilled-nursing facilities.
Of the county’s overall number of infections, 514 people are from skilled-nursing facilities and 360 are Orange County jail inmates, according to the Orange County Health Agency.
There are 253 people hospitalized, with 93 patients in intensive care, as of Wednesday.
Countywide, 86,694 tests have been administered, and 775 new tests were reported Wednesday.
Age breakdown of cases
0-17 — 154
18-24 — 468
25-34 — 850
35-44 — 701
45-54 — 840
55-64 — 747
65-74 — 452
75-84 — 309
85+ — 220
Age breakdown of deaths
25-34 — 2
35-44 — 4
45-54 — 9
55-64 — 14
65-74 — 16
75-84 — 28
85+ — 25
Cases by community
Aliso Viejo — 24
Anaheim — 751
Brea — 32
Buena Park — 145
Costa Mesa — 81
Coto de Caza — 6
Cypress — 60
Dana Point — 25
Fountain Valley — 50
Fullerton — 161
Garden Grove — 240
Huntington Beach — 301
Irvine — 162
La Habra — 82
La Palma — 18
Ladera Ranch — 13
Laguna Beach — 44
Laguna Hills — 27
Laguna Niguel — 36
Laguna Woods — 8
Lake Forest — 39
Los Alamitos — 63
Midway City — 11
Mission Viejo — 63
Newport Beach — 135
Orange — 220
Placentia — 89
Rancho Mission Viejo — 19
Rancho Santa Margarita — 19
San Clemente — 58
San Juan Capistrano — 46
Santa Ana — 833
Seal Beach — 15
Stanton — 51
Trabuco Canyon — 12
Tustin — 74
Villa Park — 6
Westminster — 82
Yorba Linda — 70
Other — 363
Unknown — 220
Note: “Other” category includes unincorporated areas, as well as cases in the county’s jails. Daily updates are preliminary and subject to change as the county receives new information.