Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Senior care homes source of nearly half of all California coronavirus deaths, data show

Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia, Calif.
At least 28 residents have died and 116 patients and 61 staff have been infected with COVID-19 at the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia, Calif.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Anita Chabria
Ben WelshJack Dolan
May 8, 2020
7:36 PM
Share
SACRAMENTO — 

Nearly half of all deaths related to COVID-19 in California are linked to elder care facilities, a data analysis by the Los Angeles Times has found, with the state releasing new data late Friday suggesting that there have been many more outbreaks than previously disclosed.

At least 1,276 people have died after being infected with the coronavirus in skilled nursing or assisted living facilities in California, accounting for more than 49% of total fatalities reported by the state.

The deaths are part of state data showing that at least 387 skilled nursing or assisted living facilities in California, many clustered in Los Angeles, have recorded cases.

The highest death toll in the state remains at Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Tulare County, where 28 residents have died and 116 patients and 61 staff members have been infected.

Advertisement

The facility’s parent company, Plum Healthcare Group, said in a statement last week that the “safety and well-being of our clients and their efforts to care as well as protect patients and caretakers are our highest priorities during this national emergency.”

But there are questions about the accuracy of the state’s data. Earlier in the day, the state listed Studio City Rehabilitation Center as the facility linked to the highest number of fatalities in California, with 31 dead. That, however, was disputed by the facility, which said it has had only three COVID-19 deaths, numbers in line with county figures.

Liz Tyler, a representative for Studio City Rehabilitation, said the home had accurately reported to the state and did not know where the error occurred. “We have no idea,” Tyler said. “We think they added a zero or something.”

By Friday evening, the state had changed the facility’s listing to reflect fewer than 11 deaths — its standard when the number is 10 or smaller. But it gave no explanation.

Advertisement

Charlene Harrington, a UC San Francisco professor who studies nursing homes, said the numbers are “scary” but not surprising. Harrington said more state oversight and testing is needed to protect facilities from outbreaks.

“The government and the nursing homes are not doing what they need to do to stop it,” Harrington said. “What they are doing now is just waiting until someone gets sick and then testing, so you can’t get in front of it. You have to test ahead of time because so many staff and so many residents are asymptomatic.”

Got a tip on senior care homes?
IMG_0384.jpg
Got a tip on senior care homes?
Do you have information you want to share - securely, your identity protected - with reporters for The Times? If so, use our Tip Line.

During a Friday briefing on Facebook, Newsom called elder care facilities a “top priority.”

Advertisement

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said during the briefing that California was continuing to work to expand testing in elder care homes and that the expansion of testing in recent days in some cases targeted communities with elder care facilities. But he acknowledged that more testing capacity was needed.

“I look forward to the day when we have no site that has a limit to its testing capacity,” Ghaly said.

In Los Angeles County, health officials have called for widespread testing in nursing homes. Numbers of reported cases could be higher for homes in Los Angeles County because public health director Barbara Ferrer announced late last month that nursing homes would be advised to test all residents and staff, not just those who show symptoms. The previous guidance, to test only those who showed symptoms, was a mistake, Ferrer said.

Testing only people with symptoms, experts say, probably resulted in a significant undercount of cases at nursing homes, where the ever-climbing number of people falling ill and dying is already a national tragedy.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Anita Chabria
Follow Us
Anita Chabria covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times and is based in Sacramento. Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team, and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall.
Ben Welsh
Follow Us
Ben Welsh is the editor of the Data and Graphics Department, a team of reporters and computer programmers who collect, organize, analyze and present large amounts of information. Send him tips at ben.welsh@latimes.com, on Signal at 626-382-6910 or via Keybase.
Jack Dolan
Follow Us
Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of several national investigative reporting awards, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for a series revealing the doctors with the worst disciplinary histories in the country, using records the federal government sought to keep secret. He began his newspaper career at the Hartford Courant in Connecticut, where he grew up, and worked at the Miami Herald before coming to The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement