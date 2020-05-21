Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Ventura County reopens dine-in restaurants and many stores

544519_LA-ME-VENTURA-COUNTY-REOPENING_4_ALS.jpg
Cal Youngblood, 75, is served breakfast Thursday by owner Raymundo Sanchez at Busy Bee Cafe on Main Street in downtown Ventura.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
May 21, 2020
4:19 PM
Ventura County has become the first and largest county in Southern California to receive state permission to reopen seated dining-in restaurants and allow shopping inside many retail stores, county officials said Thursday.

According to officials, the California Department of Public Health has granted the county permission to move forward on a so-called accelerated Stage 2 path to reopening, along with more than 30 other counties.

On Wednesday, county officials announced the reopening of dine-in restaurants and all retail businesses with exterior facing entrances. A day earlier, supervisors voted unanimously to ratify the move before submitting it to the state. It was approved in less than 24 hours, county officials said.

“We want our community to reopen safely. Community members and businesses must continue to practice social distancing to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure. This will help keep our numbers low so we can continue to move forward in reopening businesses throughout our county,” Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin said in a prepared statement.

To qualify for the variance, counties must attest that hospitalization rates and positive test rates are stable or declining. They must also attest that they have a significant level of preparedness for testing, contact tracing, personal protective equipment and a surge in hospitalizations. They must also have adequate plans for countywide containment.

Cindy Carcamo
