Orange County oil spill: Beach closures, health advisories, marine life rescue
The large oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast on Saturday has prompted closures and safety advisories. At least 126,000 gallons of oil leaked from a platform off the coast.
An oil slick believed to have originated from a pipeline leak has hit Huntington Beach, closing a stretch of beach and raising grave wildlife and environmental concerns.
Here is what we know:
Beach closures
- From Huntington Beach Pier to the Newport Beach city limits. Huntington Beach officials said the spill brings toxicity that could be harmful so people should stay clear of the beach.
- The Newport Beach shoreline remains open at this time.
What caused the massive oil spill off Huntington Beach? Here is what we know
Air show
- The final day of the three-day Pacific Airshow, which had been scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled. “The need for prompt and intensive intervention efforts requires complete and unfettered access to the marine environment,” Huntington Beach officials said in a statement.
Spill location
- Officials said they had identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach.
Marine life
- People are being asked not to approach potentially affected wildlife, as “they can cause more harm than good to the animals,” but instead call the UC Davis Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (877) 823-6926. “Members of the public should avoid the oiled shoreline, as the area is unsafe and should be cleaned only by trained contractors,” said Eric Laughlin, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
- Officials said some oil entered the Talbert Marsh.
