Orange County oil spill: Beach closures, health advisories, marine life rescue

The large oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast on Saturday has prompted closures and safety advisories. At least 126,000 gallons of oil leaked from a platform off the coast.

Here is what we know:

Beach closures

From Huntington Beach Pier to the Newport Beach city limits. Huntington Beach officials said the spill brings toxicity that could be harmful so people should stay clear of the beach.



The Newport Beach shoreline remains open at this time.

Air show

The final day of the three-day Pacific Airshow, which had been scheduled for Sunday, has been canceled. “The need for prompt and intensive intervention efforts requires complete and unfettered access to the marine environment,” Huntington Beach officials said in a statement.

Spill location

Officials said they had identified a 5.8-mile oil plume running roughly from Huntington Beach Pier to Newport Beach.

Marine life