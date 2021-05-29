Huge Memorial Day weekend crowds expected at Southern California beaches

Officials are bracing for massive crowds at Southern California beaches this Memorial Day weekend.

Coastal areas are typically packed during the weekend that marks the unofficial start of the summer season. That’s compounded this year by the fact that the region is continuing to emerge from months of coronavirus restrictions, said Matt Myerhoff, media information officer for the city of Malibu.

“It has been busy already, more busy than normal this time of year,” Myerhoff said. “Because of the opening up, people are eager to get out.”

The Los Angeles Police Department will have a heavy presence at Venice and Dockweiler beaches in anticipation of an influx of visitors, the LAPD’s Pacific Division said on Facebook.

Malibu’s efforts to keep the crowds under control start each year with a coordinating meeting with city officials, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire departments, L.A. County Beaches and Harbors, California State Parks, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, and the California Highway Patrol, Myerhoff said.

Many of those agencies are stepping up staffing, including Beaches and Harbors and State Parks, which has increased coverage to seven days a week. The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority doubles patrols in its parks between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The city of Malibu also funds a beach patrol team from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station to keep watch between Memorial and Labor days each year, Myerhoff said.

“This year, the city requested the beach team to start early, on May 1, in anticipation of early crowding at the beach due to lifting of COVID restrictions,” he said.

The team has 10 quad runners that traverse the beaches keeping an eye out for alcohol consumption, which is illegal on L.A. County beaches, in a bid to reduce drunk driving, drownings and fights, Myerhoff said. He said that Malibu has also requested additional sheriff’s department patrols, as it always does for holiday weekends.

The city has seen a rise in traffic congestion and street racing during the pandemic, as driving was for a time one of the few permissible activities, Myerhoff said. The CHP’s street racing task force will continue to be out in the area, and the agency is providing two additional patrols to help with traffic enforcement this weekend, he said.