California

L.A. County reopens bike paths, parking lots at beaches and allows curbside service at malls

539567_LA-ME-LA-COUNTY-BEACHES-REOPENING_8_ALS.jpg
People walk along Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica in advance of L.A. County’s reopening beaches last week. Bike paths and beach parking lots are being reopened this weekend.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
May 22, 2020
1:39 PM
Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced that beach bike paths and some beach parking lots will reopen and curbside service at indoor malls will be permitted

The county reopened its beaches a week ago but kept beach parking lots, bike paths, piers and boardwalks closed.

Now, parking lots at Dockweiler State Beach, Will Rogers State Beach, Zuma Beach and Surfrider Beach will open at partial capacity. Santa Monica lots and most beachside public parking spots in coastal communities will remain closed.

Beachgoers are still not allowed to sunbathe, grill or lounge in the sand. The shoreline is open only for active recreation, including surfing, swimming, running and walking.

Visitors also must continue to wear face coverings when visiting the beach.

County officials also gave car parades and other drive-through celebrations the green light on Friday.

A week ago, public health officials warned against marking milestones like birthdays and graduations with car drive-ins.

Now, as in-person gatherings remain off-limits, county officials will permit car-parade celebrations. However, bicycles, motorcycles, convertibles with open tops and vehicles without doors, such as golf carts, are not allowed to participate. Vehicle occupants must wear face coverings if the windows are down.

Those who wish to host a car parade must comply with requirements set by the state’s stay-at-home order, which include security measures and social and physical distancing.

CaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
