See’s Candies reopens candy kitchens, paying attention to coronavirus concerns

While See’s Candies may have shuttered its doors for Easter and Mother’s Day, the chocolate confectioner will be back in production this holiday weekend.

Pat Egan, See’s president and chief executive, emailed patrons today sharing that the 99-year-old company recently reopened its San Francisco and Los Angeles candy kitchens.

“While this means we are now able to safely make our candies, you can almost say we are starting from scratch,” Egan said in a statement.

Egan noted that the entire See’s selection of candies would not immediately be made available since the company would “slowly reopen” but assured customers that no items will be discontinued.

Advertisement

“We may not have everything in stock, but this is a great time to try a new flavor and explore our assortment,” Egan said.

Along with online sales, See’s will be offering contact-free pickup at certain stores, including in Anaheim, Long Beach, Reseda, South Pasadena and Torrance. Customers can visit pickup.sees.com to find the closest location.

Egan said he expects this service to increase to more stores in the future.

We're so happy to be back! ❤️ We hope to either bring joy to your doorstep or see you pick up your treats contact-free at one of our shops.🍫 https://t.co/WxQb502LFe — See's Candies (@seescandies) May 22, 2020

Advertisement

“We appreciate your patience as we restart this grand business so we can serve you even better in the years to come,” he said.

See’s initially shut down over coronavirus concerns in March for only the second time in its history, and the first since World War II.

Egan did not mention in the email what safety precautions the company has taken since the shutdown that allowed for a reopening.

A call and email to See’s were not immediately returned.

Advertisement

Egan did note, “Because we won’t cut corners, and because our employees are like family, we meticulously worked through every step in the process to make sure we’re safe before we’ll re-initiate production or open shops.”

The first See’s store was opened in Los Angeles in 1921 by husband and wife Charles and Florence See and Charles’ mother, Mary. All three were Canadian immigrants.

Mary and Charles originally moved to Pasadena in 1919.