A new coronavirus testing site is opening at Dodger Stadium: What you need to know

Dodger Stadium might finally host big crowds, but not yet for ballgames. On Tuesday the city is planning to open a new drive-through coronavirus testing site at the stadium, Los Angeles. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday.

“This site isn’t special just because of where it is and all those amazing memories we have of going to Chavez Ravine to see the boys in blue play. It’s remarkable because we’ll be able to test up to 6,000 people a day,” Garcetti said.

“That’s three times larger than any testing site that we have. And we’ve designed the site to move as many people as quickly through that site as possible, alleviating long wait times and long lines.”

The city will partner with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort to operate the site in the stadium parking lot, Garcetti said. Donated big screens will show videos of “how to complete a test, so when drivers get to the front of the line, they’ll know exactly what to do and how to do it quickly.”

The new testing site will open after what’s expected to be a hot Memorial Day weekend, one that officials worry will bring L.A. residents in contact with one another as some beach parking lots and recreation areas open.

Garcetti has been encouraging residents to get tested, with or without symptoms.

“If you have a cough and you don’t know if it’s just allergies or if you’ve been around somebody that’s been exhibiting symptoms,” Garcetti said, residents can find a testing site or sign up for a test by calling (213) 978-1028 or visiting the city’s coronavirus website.