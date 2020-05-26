Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man in South Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 5 p.m., a deputy shot and killed a Latino man in the 1100 block of West 109th Place, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County, the department said.

No other details of the shooting were disclosed Tuesday evening; neither the victim nor the deputy were identified.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call (323) 890-5500.