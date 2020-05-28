Huntington Beach Pier has reopened in full swing

The Huntington Beach Pier reopened Tuesday for the first time since late March, after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses along the pier have also opened, and fishing is being allowed, city spokesman Eric McCoy said.

“We’re asking people to keep moving and to be mindful of social distancing,” McCoy said.

Huntington Beach has moved into full implementation of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which allows in-person dining and retail shopping with face masks and social distancing. The city has established a website, HB Reopen, to aid local businesses with reopening.

The pier was originally closed March 24 as the coronavirus outbreak first began to grip California.

The city’s beach reopened earlier this month after being closed following an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.