Protesters return to downtown Los Angeles to decry police killing in Minneapolis

Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the second evening in a row Thursday, with demonstrators gathering outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to decry a black man’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Anger over the killing of George Floyd, who died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, has flared in cities nationwide.

On Wednesday, demonstrators spilled onto the 101 Freeway downtown and blocked traffic in both directions. One man was injured after clambering atop a California Highway Patrol cruiser, which sped off as protesters bashed in the rear windshield.

On Thursday, a crowd gathered outside LAPD headquarters on 1st Street. Demonstrators had defaced the building with anti-police graffiti the previous night.