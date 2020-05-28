Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Protesters return to downtown Los Angeles to decry police killing in Minneapolis

George Floyd protest at LAPD
Black Lives Matter protesters swarm a CHP vehicle in front of LAPD headquarters Thursday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
7:44 PM
Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles for the second evening in a row Thursday, with demonstrators gathering outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to decry a black man’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Anger over the killing of George Floyd, who died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, has flared in cities nationwide.

On Wednesday, demonstrators spilled onto the 101 Freeway downtown and blocked traffic in both directions. One man was injured after clambering atop a California Highway Patrol cruiser, which sped off as protesters bashed in the rear windshield.

On Thursday, a crowd gathered outside LAPD headquarters on 1st Street. Demonstrators had defaced the building with anti-police graffiti the previous night.

Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
