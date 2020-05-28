Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Vandalism during heated L.A. protest over George Floyd death sparks concern from police

1/23
Protesters link hands across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
2/23
Two people stand on a police vehicle during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
3/23
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in video of a police officer kneeling on his neck.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
4/23
A protester lies injured on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
5/23
People tend to the injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
6/23
Protesters cheer as the injured demonstrator is helped to his feet by firefighters.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
7/23
Protesters link hands and raise their arms on the 101 during Wednesday’s protest.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
8/23
People stand on the side of the 101 Freeway during the Black Lives Matter protest.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
9/23
The marchers exit the freeway, but they continued to protest off Aliso Street.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
10/23
Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
11/23
The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked this and other nationwide protests.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
12/23
Myche Barriere, 23, left, and Annika Sillemon, 16, carry signs at Wednesday’s protest.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
13/23
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
14/23
Kika Villareal, 27, left, and daughter Aubrie join Wednesday’s protesters downtown.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
15/23
Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
16/23
A protester sits at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets during the L.A. protest.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
17/23
Protesters watch the demonstration at South Hill and West 2nd streets.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
18/23
A protester silently approaches an officer.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
19/23
L.A. protesters make their presence known.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
20/23
Protesters on a downtown Los Angeles street.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
21/23
Protesters cross Broadway, heading toward Hill Street.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
22/23
Jaime Carter holds a U.S. flag as a fellow protester torches it.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
23/23
Protesters comfort each other during the demonstration at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Matthew Ormseth
May 28, 2020
8:20 AM
Authorities are expressing concern over a large protest Wednesday evening in downtown Los Angeles that left two California Highway Patrol cars vandalized and one demonstrator hurt.

Protesters gathered to express outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee. The demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown L.A. without much incident, and at one point blocked the 101 Freeway.

But eventually the protest turned more violent. Two California Highway Patrol cars were vandalized during the confrontation, and one demonstrator was injured after falling off a CHP cruiser as it drove away. That protester received medical attention; the person’s condition was not released.

Later, anti-police graffiti was sprayed at LAPD headquarters.

In a statement, the LAPD said: “We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner.”

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday night that he was also “troubled by the violence on the freeway.”

Earlier in the day, he issued a statement calling the video in the Floyd case disturbing and said it tarnished the badge.

“The actions I watched in the video were incredibly disturbing and go against the basic law enforcement principle of preservation of life,” he said.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to the downtown protest on Facebook: “Violence is unwarranted and takes away from the message. I urge all of us to protest peacefully for the sake of everyone’s public safety,” he said.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet that Angelenos should “follow their conscience in response to the pain and senselessness of this horror,” but he cautioned that protests should remain peaceful.

“I will always believe in expressing ourselves powerfully, peacefully, and safely,” the mayor said on Twitter. “George Floyd was killed before our eyes — and we have every reason to be angry, to cry out for justice, to say never again.”

Jaime Carter, who demonstrated with a charred American flag, said he hoped the motorists forced to a standstill on the blocked freeway realized a traffic jam was “a lot less of an inconvenience than me losing my life, than me not living a life of dignity.”

Carter, a student at Cal State L.A., said he came to protest not only the death of Floyd but of many black men and children who died an unjust death.

“It’s Emmett Till, it’s LaQuan McDonald,” he said. “It’s every one of them.”

Charlie Morales, who also took part in the freeway protest, said that a CHP cruiser drove by trying to scatter the demonstrators and that some demonstrators converged on the vehicle.

Morales, 27, said he hopes the “small inconvenience” to commuters leaving downtown has made them consider “a matter of life or death to black and brown people.”

Police brutality happens “every week,” he said, “but nothing changes until you start interrupting, until you start putting it directly in the minds of people who aren’t affected by it.”

The Floyd case has gotten national attention and has sparked several protests.

The mayor of Minneapolis on Wednesday called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen on the video kneeling on Floyd’s during his arrest, even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and stopped moving.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
