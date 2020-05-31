Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man shot to death in downtown Los Angeles amid protests Sunday

Police stand outside a looted store in downtown L.A.
Police officers stand outside a looted store on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. About 200 people marched through downtown streets, protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Matthew Ormseth
Richard Winton
May 31, 2020
11:45 PM
A man was shot to death Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, a killing committed in an area of downtown Los Angeles that was flooded with protesters decrying police brutality.

At 7:20 p.m., a Latino man in his twenties was fatally shot on Olympic Boulevard between Hill Street and Broadway, Officer Mike Lopez said. The gunman fled in a white vehicle.

The man wasn’t publicly identified Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was affiliated with the protests in downtown Los Angeles, but by the time of the shooting, demonstrators had flooded out of Grand Park and marched down Hill Street, past the area of the shooting.

Apart from an M-80 firework hurled at police, the Sunday night march wasn’t violent or marked by the ransacking that occurred Friday, when looters smashed up a Starbucks, stole fistfuls of jewelry and vandalized many more businesses.

Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
