Man shot to death in downtown Los Angeles amid protests Sunday

A man was shot to death Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, a killing committed in an area of downtown Los Angeles that was flooded with protesters decrying police brutality.

At 7:20 p.m., a Latino man in his twenties was fatally shot on Olympic Boulevard between Hill Street and Broadway, Officer Mike Lopez said. The gunman fled in a white vehicle.

The man wasn’t publicly identified Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was affiliated with the protests in downtown Los Angeles, but by the time of the shooting, demonstrators had flooded out of Grand Park and marched down Hill Street, past the area of the shooting.

Apart from an M-80 firework hurled at police, the Sunday night march wasn’t violent or marked by the ransacking that occurred Friday, when looters smashed up a Starbucks, stole fistfuls of jewelry and vandalized many more businesses.