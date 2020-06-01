Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

LAPD officers shoot woman after fatal stabbing in Hollywood

LAPD
Los Angeles police officers shot and wounded a woman after they allegedly found her stabbing another person to death.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
June 1, 2020
8:25 AM
Los Angeles police officers shot a woman in Hollywood on Sunday night after finding her atop another woman she was stabbing, police said.

The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition, police said. The stabbing victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified, nor were their ages provided. Police said they were working to identify a motive in the case.

The attack was not related to ongoing protests in the city, police said.

Authorities said the officers came upon the woman atop the victim in the 600 block of North Wilton Place about 9:25 p.m. after responding to a report of an assault in progress.

No officers were injured. As with all police shootings, the incident is being reviewed by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division.

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing. Charges were pending against the woman early Monday, police said.

California
Kevin Rector
Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. Previously, he spent eight years at the Baltimore Sun, where he was an investigative, police and city crime reporter. He is from Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park.
