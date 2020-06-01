Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Protests, looting shift to Santa Monica as National Guard takes over L.A. streets

1/145
Looters grab merchandise at the REI store in Santa Monica.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
2/145
L.A. County Sheriff SWAT officers stand guard after looters caused wide-spread damage in Santa Monica on Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
3/145
Suspected looters sit handcuffed on Santa Monica Blvd. after being spotted running from a CVS store nearby.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
4/145
Sake House employee, Jared Settles, can’t bear to watch as the restaurant burns in Santa Monica Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
5/145
Protestors embrace as another is led away in handcuffs on 5th St. in Santa Monica on Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
6/145
Protesters face off with police in downtown Santa Monica as unrest continues in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
7/145
A mannequin sits on a sidewalk after looters damaged businesses near the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
8/145
A man guards a convenience store in downtown Santa Monica as looters plunder nearby stores as protestors Sunday.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
9/145
Looters ransack stores in downtown Long Beach on Sunday.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
10/145
A protester face off with police in downtown Santa Monica Sunday.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
11/145
A police officer inspects the damage to a Vons supermarket in Santa Monica hours after it was looted.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
12/145
A protester is treated for a wound after being struck by a rubber bullet and before being arrested for unlawful assembly on 5th St. in Santa Monica Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
13/145
Looters ransack a strip mall at the intersection of Seventh Street and Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach on Sunday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
14/145
Looters ransack a strip mall at the intersection of Seventh Street and Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach on Sunday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
15/145
A handcuffed woman sits outside a Rite Aid on the corner of Pine Ave and 6th in Long Beach as officers talk on Sunday.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
16/145
Cecelia Rosales walks past a moving line of police at the corner of Broadway and 5th in Santa Monica.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
17/145
A protester uses a hammer, the other a skateboard to smash windows at the Converse Store in Santa Monica.  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
18/145
A protestor is taken away while being arrested for unlawful assembly on 5th St. in Santa Monica on Sunday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
19/145
A looter walks away with a surf board in Santa Monica Sunday as civil unrest continues over the death of George Floyd.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
20/145
Looters rush out of the Patagonia Store on 4th Street in Santa Monica.  (Robert Gauthier/Robert Gauthier)
21/145
Protesters walk through the streets of downtown Los Angeles after leaving Pershing Square on Sunday.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
22/145
Residents cheer from above as protesters take to the streets in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
23/145
The California National Guard is deployed at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.   (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
24/145
A storefront on Melrose Avenue is cleaned up Sunday after being shattered.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
25/145
Smashed windows at a BevMo on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles catch a bicyclist’s attention Sunday.   (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
26/145
Protestors sit along 3rd St. as a small fire burns behind them in the Fairfax District.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
27/145
Protesters stand on top of a burned LAPD cruiser as another burns at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on Saturday.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
28/145
People carry looted items taken from stores that were broken into, in the Fairfax District on Saturday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
29/145
People carry stolen items taken from stores that were broken into in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
30/145
A building on Melrose Ave is on fire Saturday night.   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
31/145
Police move in to arrest protesters in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles Saturday night.   ( Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
32/145
A couple consoles each other knowing they will be arrested along with protesters on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
33/145
Police and groups including Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and Build Power stand off at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
34/145
A police car is spray-painted with the name Floyd during a demonstration at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
35/145
Los Angeles police arrest a protesterat W 3rd St and S Fairfax Ave. in the Fairfax District on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
36/145
Two women hug each other knowing they will be arrested along with other protesters on Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
37/145
Protesters yell at LAPD officers at 3rd St and Fairfax Ave on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
38/145
Protesters yell at LAPD officers at 3rd St and Fairfax Ave on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
39/145
A skateboarder falls over a small fire set by protesters on 3rd St. in Los Angeles Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
40/145
A protestor is arrested by LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
41/145
A protester kicks in the door of a Whole Foods Market in the Fairfax District Saturday,   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
42/145
Police arrests looters at Whole Foods Market in the Fairfax District Saturday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
43/145
A LAPD police car is engulfed in flames as protest turned violent Saturday in the Fairfax District Saturday.   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
44/145
A protester falls to the ground after being shot with a rubber projectile from LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
45/145
A protester runs for safety after being shot with a rubber projectile from LAPD officers at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
46/145
A protestor refuses to be arrested as he holds his dog at 3rd St. and Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles Saturday.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
47/145
Looters run from the Apple Store at The Grove on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
48/145
Chief of Police for Los Angeles, Michel Moore, tells protesters that the Fairfax District is closed Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
49/145
A protester is arrested in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30, 2020.   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
50/145
Police yell at protester in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles on Saturday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
51/145
As police watch, protesters demonstrate at the Farmers Market Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
52/145
Protesters gather at Pan Pacific Park on Saturday, May 30. The peaceful protest turned violent later in the day.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
53/145
A caravan of cars protesting the killing of George Floyd rally in front of LAPD Headquarters on Saturday.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
54/145
Looters ransack a Walgreens store along Broadway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
55/145
Police officers react to a firecracker thrown by protesters on Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
56/145
Shop owners put up plywood at Superare Fight Shop after looters and vandals ransacked businesses along Melrose Ave. in the Melrose District on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
57/145
Looters and vandals ransack Spokes ‘N Stuff at Melrose Ave. and Ogden Dr. in the Melrose District on Saturday.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
58/145
Protesters break windows along Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
59/145
Orange County Sheriff deputies maintain a police block as a firecracker thrown by a protester explodes behind them during a protest Saturday in Santa Ana.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
60/145
As fireworks explode in the background, Michelle Usher of Santa Ana, middle, prays in the street at the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street in Santa Ana Saturday night.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
61/145
A protester confronts Orange County Sheriff deputies who formed a police block to push demonstrators away from the intersection of McFaden Avenue and Bristol Street Saturday in Santa Ana.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
62/145
A protester wipes tears as she listens to an impassioned speaker during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd during the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday in Orange.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
63/145
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
64/145
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
65/145
Protesters gather around a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
66/145
A protester breaks a window with a bat to a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
67/145
A looter steals liquor bottles from Terroni restaurant on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
68/145
Protesters raise their arms at LAPD officers on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
69/145
A protestwr trips and falls as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
70/145
Protesters hold hands as they walk through a construction site to escape LAPD officers in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
71/145
A Starbucks is looted along Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
72/145
A looter steals extra virgin olive oil from Terroni restaurant in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
73/145
Police keep their eyes on protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
74/145
A firework is ignited as protesters demonstrate in downtown on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
75/145
A protester raises his arms as LAPD officers approach on Spring St. in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
76/145
An MTA bus is vandalized in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
77/145
Protesters start a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
78/145
Looters break into a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29, 2020.   (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times
)
79/145
Looters take liquor and beer from a Rite Aid store in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
80/145
Looters take jewelry from a store in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
81/145
A police officer keeps an eye on protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
82/145
Police move past a fire set by protesters in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
83/145
Looters look for jewelry on the floor at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
84/145
Looters run from a jewelry store as LAPD officers approach in downtown Los Angeles Friday.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
85/145
A police cruiser drives past a fire in the middle of the street in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
86/145
A protester throws a wooden pallet on a fire on Seventh Street in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
87/145
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall early Saturday morning.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
88/145
A man smashes the window of a business in downtown Los Angeles Friday night.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
89/145
Police fire percussion rounds to clear protesters from Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Luis Sinco)
90/145
A protester remains defiant after being pushed to the ground by police on Grand Avenue in in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
91/145
Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown on Saturday.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
92/145
A police officer arrests a protester.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
93/145
Police try to contain protesters in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
94/145
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall Saturday morning.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
95/145
Protesters are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Saturday morning.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
96/145
Protesters block the 110 Freeway downtown.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
97/145
Protesters march onto the 110 Freeway.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
98/145
Protesters are escorted off the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
99/145
A protester is escorted off the freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
100/145
Protesters climb over a fence near the 110 Freeway.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
101/145
Protesters on the freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
102/145
Protesters on the Harbor Freeway.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
103/145
Police officers assume a defensive stance as a protester approaches them on the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
104/145
A protester grimaces in pain.  ( Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
105/145
Police officers escort a protester off the northbound lanes of the Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
106/145
Los Angeles police patrol the 110 freeway after chasing protestors off Friday, May 29.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
107/145
A protester rides a skateboard on the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
108/145
Protesters on the 110 Freeway.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
109/145
Protesters packs Wilshire Blvd overlooking the 110 freeway on Friday, May 29.   (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
110/145
Police officers form a human barrier against protesters gathered near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
111/145
Police restrain a protester near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
112/145
A protester celebrates after vandalizing a police cruiser.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
113/145
Garbage lands on police officers as they confront protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
114/145
An LAPD officer prepares to push protesters back.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
115/145
Protestors are arrested by Los Angeles police in front of City Hall as they demonstrate in downtown Friday night.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
116/145
Protesters face off with a large law enforcement presence in downtown Los Angeles Friday.  (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
117/145
Protestwrs demonstrate in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, May 29.  (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
118/145
A protester confronts LAPD officers.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
119/145
Protesters raise their hands a police block their way in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
120/145
Elyssa Wells calls out as she and others sit on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
121/145
Dozens of protestors stand off with police May 28 on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
122/145
Police speed along Third Street in downtown Los Angeles in response to a demonstration by hundreds of people.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
123/145
LAPD officers hold the line against dozens of protesters on Grand Avenue.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
124/145
Dozens of protesters, many with the Black Lives Matters-LA movement, stand off with police.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
125/145
A protester jumps in the street to block an oncoming California Highway Patrol vehicle in Los Angeles.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
126/145
A protester tosses a bottle of water on a CHP vehicle as other protesters swarm the car at a rally in front of LAPD headquarters.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
127/145
Protesters link hands May 27 across the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
128/145
Two people stand on a police vehicle during Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
129/145
Harina Yacob, 26, of Los Angeles wears a mask reading, “Please, I can’t breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in video of a police officer kneeling on his neck.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
130/145
People tend to the injured protester on the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
131/145
Protesters cheer as the injured demonstrator is helped to his feet by firefighters.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
132/145
Protesters link hands and raise their arms on the 101 during Wednesday’s protest.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
133/145
Black Lives Matter protesters march in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
134/145
The killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked this and other nationwide protests.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
135/145
Myche Barriere, 23, left, and Annika Sillemon, 16, carry signs at Wednesday’s protest.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
136/145
Protesters surround a California Highway Patrol cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
137/145
Kika Villareal, 27, left, and daughter Aubrie join Wednesday’s protesters downtown.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
138/145
Black Lives Matter protesters gather in downtown L.A.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
139/145
A protester sits at the intersection of South Hill and West 2nd streets during the L.A. protest.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)
140/145
Protesters watch the demonstration at South Hill and West 2nd streets.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
141/145
A protester silently approaches an officer.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
142/145
Protesters on a downtown Los Angeles street.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
143/145
Protesters cross Broadway, heading toward Hill Street.  (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
144/145
A worker cleans up at a BevMo on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles on Sunday.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
145/145
Paige Esquivel paints over graffiti at the Paper Bag Princess, a shop on Melrose Avenue where she works, on Sunday.  (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Joe Mozingo
Melissa EtehadJoseph SernaAlejandra Reyes-VelardeRuben Vives
June 1, 2020
3 AM
Share

Looters shattered windows and emptied stores in downtown Santa Monica and Long Beach on Sunday, largely unimpeded by law enforcement, but at times clashing with peaceful protesters as officials issued a countywide 6 p.m. curfew and National Guard troops patrolled Los Angeles for the first time since the 1992 riots.

While the destruction erupted during mostly peaceful protests decrying the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, two groups emerged more distinctly later in the day: one ransacking shops, the other rallying on message.

In Santa Monica, they were often blocks apart. Looters in the shopping district on 4th Street appeared organized, smashing windows with crowbars and skateboards and loading the stolen goods into waiting cars. Some ran or drove off as sirens approached, but mostly continued as they passed. Dozens stole shoes and gear from a Vans shop, while bike after bike was pulled out a hole in the front door of an REI store. Fires were lit, with at least two squad cars burned.

Several blocks away, police tried to break up demonstrators on Ocean Avenue with smoke grenades, and fired rubber bullets when eggs and water bottles were hurled at them.

By early evening, a similar dynamic developed in downtown Long Beach, with police facing off with protesters as groups of people looted stores nearby.

At the Pike Outlets at Pine Avenue and Shoreline Drive, the crowd used hammers and threw the lids of trash cans to smash windows. Some protesters yelled at them to leave the stores alone.

“Let’s hit Nike!” another said, and ran toward the popular athletic store.

Some threw punches at a man trying to stop the theft at a G by Guess store, as a woman yelled at them to stop.

Riot police moved in after 6 p.m. and the crowd fled.

Other tense standoffs between demonstrators and police flared around Southern California, but for the most part remained less destructive than Saturday. Police dispersed crowds at the Huntington Beach Pier with pepper balls. In San Diego, officers fired rubber bullets and deployed tear gas on demonstrators who refused to disperse.

The 500 National Guard troops remained in Los Angeles, where protests remained mostly peaceful.

Los Angeles police said 398 people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of crimes including burglary, looting, vandalism, failure to disperse, and firearms and curfew violations. Five LAPD officers were injured, with two of them hospitalized, officials said.

The most seriously injured officer was struck by a brick while in the Fairfax area, authorities said, The brick fractured his skull. Another officer suffered a broken arm, and another suffered a broken leg during the clashes with protesters. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, appearing with Mayor Eric Garcetti at a news conference at City Hall on Sunday, said the officer whose skull was fractured underwent surgery Saturday night. “I believe he will survive,” Moore said.

Garcetti said people who engaged in “destruction and looting” were only hurting others in the community.

“They have not just caused chaos and damage,” he said. “They are hijacking a moment and a movement.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the city and county of Los Angeles shortly before midnight Saturday, which was when he activated the National Guard.

Los Angeles County officials also proclaimed a countywide state of emergency to deal with the unrest.

“This emergency comes as we are in the midst of battling another emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Sunday in a statement. “This taxes our resources, but not our resolve.”

The proclamation will help authorities coordinate an emergency response and mutual aid, and speed up the procurement of supplies, officials said.

Throughout the afternoon, National Guard troops holding automatic weapons stood in small clusters of two or three around Pershing Square downtown, smiling and waving as people passed. One wore a mask with a Lakers logo.

“Yo, boy, you need to keep that [stuff] lower,” one man said as he walked by, pointing at one soldier’s weapon.

Others had more amicable reactions.

“I like the disposition of the Army versus the police,” a man said to a friend as they rode past on their bicycles.

At a 7 p..m. news conference, Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said members of the guard were on the way to the coastal city.

“We are making arrests as we speak,” she said. “The 4 p.m. curfew is now in place.”

Mayor Pro Tempore Terry O’Day said the protests were by and large “very peaceful” and “not part of the looting.”

He noted that Santa Monica had “long stood up against intolerance and hate.”

“We are deeply disturbed by what happened in Minneapolis,” he said.

But some business owners were angry that the police had given the looters such leeway.

Russell Bowman, owner of “Books,” a spiritual bookstore, watched from inside the store as looters smashed his windows.

He couldn’t believe the police were not helping him.

“The looters broke the window in my face. There was nothing we could do,” he said.

Other residents of the progressive city tried to empathize with the looters.

Sara Meeter, 28, stood outside an REI store on 4th Street, holding a cardboard sign that simply read “Justice.”

The store’s windows had been shattered and smoke was pouring out.

A firefighter shouted at everyone to get out of the area as his team pulled hoses out of the firetruck. They sawed into the front doors.

Across the street, people were still scavenging through an optometry office and jewelry store, the front of which was spray-painted: “Save a life, kill a cop.”

Meeter said she saw a “kid” throwing boxes of shoes out of the Vans store for others to pick up. A Santa Monica resident, Meeter was following the chaos but staying out of the way. “It’s completely overwhelming,” she said. “All my senses are on overload.”

She and her friend Danielle Fetzer, 32, of Venice, both white, said it was important to be allies with the protesters and witness the history that was unfolding in their seaside city. Fetzer said they needed to “just show that we’re not going to ... handle the systematic oppression of black people.”

“It’s a tale as old as time and I’m tired of it,” she said. “I’m tired of the police using their power to hurt civilians. I say burn the place down. Sometimes things need to be burnt down so that we can rebuild.

“Who are we to tell people of color how should they express that anger?”

Jennifer Tatimatla was carrying her “No Lives Matter Until Black Lives Matter” sign as she walked down Santa Monica Boulevard dodging firefighters, pedestrians and random looters.

She’d been at the protest since noon but was calling it a day with the 4 p.m. curfew closing in.

“What upsets me is it takes away from the movement and the cause,” the 34-year-old attorney said. “While I don’t condone looting, that’s not the focus here. The focus is the cause.”

Tatimatla was upset with the unequal treatment of black people in the country long before George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer, but it inspired her to join the demonstrations sweeping the country, she said.

She was at a loss on how to ensure the looting doesn’t undermine the protesters’ message.

“Most of us aren’t looting obliviously, most of us are trying to be peaceful,” she said. “We have to continue to focus on the message, that’s why we have signs” —then exaggerating: “Even though most people are carrying tennis shoes.”

Kama Onwuka, a 24-year-old black man, watched the looting like other bystanders.

“This is America. I can’t tell people how to feel,” he told his friends.

“Wait, you’re telling me you agree with this?” a white man chimed in. “This is my city. I live here. How is this helping the situation?. . . When people see this, the divide is going to be greater.”

The pair debated amicably for several minutes whether the looting that was occurring before their eyes was warranted.

“Listen, I don’t say I agree with what’s happening,” Onwuka said. “But we are at a point where we don’t know what to do.”

Times staff writers Brittny Mejia, Leila Miller, Matthew Ormseth and Andrew Campa contributed to this report.

Joe Mozingo
Joe Mozingo is a projects reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Melissa Etehad
Reporter Melissa Etehad is an Iranian American who enjoys writing about national and international issues. She received her master’s in journalism from Columbia University and a bachelor’s in international affairs from UC San Diego and has reported from the Middle East and Europe. She previously worked at Al Jazeera English and the Washington Post’s foreign desk, where she covered the intersections of politics, religion and gender. She’s a native Farsi speaker. On her free time, you can probably find Etehad petting dogs and reading the news.
Joseph Serna
Joseph Serna is a Metro reporter who has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2012.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
Ruben Vives
Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.  
