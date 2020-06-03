Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Confusion abounds over L.A. County curfew; officials, sheriff differ on when curfew begins

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his deputies would begin enforcing a Wednesday night curfew at 10 p.m., although county officials said it would begin at 9 p.m.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
June 3, 2020
6:07 PM
Share

If a curfew starts, but law enforcement doesn’t plan to immediately enforce it, is it actually in place?

That question was less philosophical and more practical in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. After government officials announced an overnight curfew would be in place starting at 9 p.m., county Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that his department would begin enforcement at 10 p.m.

The apparent disconnect left many residents scratching their heads, especially after they received a pair of emergency alerts referencing the different times.

In a statement, Villanueva said his decision as to when to start enforcement was “consistent with the First Amendment rights of all citizens.”

Advertisement

“While law enforcement has fully mobilized to protect the community, trust is a two-way street,” he said. “In doing so, I am signaling my trust in the public, so we can all work together in partnership during these troubling times.”

California
L.A.'s nighttime curfew faces growing criticism as arrests mount
Los Angeles, CA JUNE 2, 2020: Arrests made for curfew vilotation after a day of peaceful protest against police brutality and to demonstrate in Los Angeles, CA. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)
California
L.A.'s nighttime curfew faces growing criticism as arrests mount
L.A.'s nighttime curfew criticized as overkill

County officials, for their part, explained it this way on Twitter: “The curfew for all of Los Angeles County starts at 9 p.m. Law enforcement departments can begin enforcing it at their discretion. Cities may also implement and enforce stricter curfews.”

One thing both the county and the sheriff agreed on, however, was that the curfew ends at 5 a.m. Thursday, and does not apply to law enforcement, first responders, people traveling to and from work and unsheltered individuals.

Advertisement

California
61 people charged with looting, other crimes in L.A. as peaceful protests continue
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Protestors rally on the steps Anaheim City Hall steps against last week’s in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis City Hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Anaheim, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California
61 people charged with looting, other crimes in L.A. as peaceful protests continue
Sheriff Alex Villanueva extends a countywide curfew for a fourth day to keep protests and potential looting in check.
More Coverage
Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd’s death
L.A. Pride announces Black Lives Matter solidarity protest march for June 14

Wednesday was the fourth day of a sweeping curfew in Los Angeles County as residents continue to take to the streets to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd — who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Luke Money
Follow Us
Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement