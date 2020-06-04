Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Man brandishes handgun at protester in Newport Beach

Hundreds protest racism and police brutality in a march along Balboa Boulevard in Newport Beach on Wednesday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
June 4, 2020
10:11 AM
Share

After a man was caught on video brandishing a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach on Wednesday afternoon, police are looking for additional victims.

Video circulating on social media shows a shirtless man pulling a handgun out of a backpack and pointing it in the air near 30th Street and Newport Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. The man had been involved in a verbal dispute with a demonstrator when he brandished the firearm, Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Heather Rangel said.

The video shows the demonstrator, who is black, crouching behind a parked car after the man, who is white, pulls out the gun. The man with the gun fled before police arrived, authorities said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797.

The incident occurred during a peaceful protest on the Balboa Peninsula, where hundreds gathered in response to the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down by his neck for more than eight minutes.

The afternoon protest started at the base of the Newport Pier with a handful of people silently holding signs. Eventually, the crowd size approached at least 500. Many were young white people who exhorted others to use their privilege to dismantle systemic racism.

California
Column: No, white people. You can’t ease your guilt over racism by paying black people via Cash App
ANAHEIM CA. JUNE 3, 2020 - A group of demonstrators stage a sit-in in front of the Anaheim Civic Center Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
California
Column: No, white people. You can’t ease your guilt over racism by paying black people via Cash App
Since George Floyd died, black people are getting messages and money from white people they barely know. Here are the dos and don’ts of being a white ally.
Advertisement

After about an hour, the crowd headed past the Dory Fishing Fleet, the sunbathers on their folding chairs in the sand, Mutt Lynch’s bar and a souvenir shop with mermaid statues in the window. They walked down the boardwalk for several streets before turning back on Balboa Boulevard to 32nd Street, then returned, walking to the end of the peninsula before circling back.

During a later stretch of the march, a driver in a white Mini Cooper sped down Balboa Boulevard through a crowd of protesters.

The scene was captured on video by a television news crew in the area. Protesters quickly moved out of the way as the driver maneuvered through the crowd.

Advertisement

The driver, Don Wallace, a resident of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Rangel said.

Times Community News staff writers Hillary Davis and Andrew Turner contributed to this report.

CaliforniaOrange County
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement