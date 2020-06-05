Small plane carrying 3 people crashes on hillside near Redlands

A plane with three people onboard crashed on a hillside near the Redlands wastewater treatment facility on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances off Highway 38 and Mill Creek Road, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. No additional details were immediately available.

A Redlands police spokesperson said all three aboard were believed dead.

A police officer will stand watch overnight until a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter and city firefighters arrive in the morning to reach the plane, said Carl Baker, a Redlands city spokesman

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident.