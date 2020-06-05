Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Small plane carrying 3 people crashes on hillside near Redlands

Plane crash near Redlands.
The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on a hillside near Redlands’ wastewater treatment facility under unknown circumstances on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
(Los Angeles Times )
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
June 5, 2020
7:03 PM
A plane with three people onboard crashed on a hillside near the Redlands wastewater treatment facility on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances off Highway 38 and Mill Creek Road, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. No additional details were immediately available.

A Redlands police spokesperson said all three aboard were believed dead.

A police officer will stand watch overnight until a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter and city firefighters arrive in the morning to reach the plane, said Carl Baker, a Redlands city spokesman

The FAA and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
