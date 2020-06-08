Coronavirus deaths spike in L.A. County, with highest weekend total in over a month

In the past two days, Los Angeles County officials announced 81 new coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total reported over a weekend in more than a month.

Officials also announced 3,000 new cases on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of infections to 63,850.

The highest weekend total of deaths was previously reported April 18-19, when 105 deaths were announced.

When officials announced that the county would more fully reopen businesses and outdoor venues, such as beaches and parks — even as the case count and death rate continued to climb — they reiterated a message repeated countless times in weeks prior: The virus has not changed; the only change has been in people’s behavior and the commitment to practice social distancing.

Advertisement

Now, two weeks after Memorial Day weekend saw crowds gather at newly reopened beaches and just over a week since restaurants and most businesses were given the green light to resume operations, officials have reported that the transmission rate of the virus appears to have increased, an expected reality as activity rose.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for L.A. County, said Friday the effective transmission rate had now risen above 1 and was gaining ground.

“While we don’t know precisely yet how reopening and the recovery activities will affect transmission of COVID-19,” Ghaly said, the transmission rate “does appear now to be greater than 1, and slightly uptrending.”

Advertisement

The rise in cases cannot immediately be linked to the thousands who have taken to the streets in the past week to protest over the death of George Floyd and racial inequality. The incubation period for the virus is about 14 days, so numbers currently reported reflect actions from weeks prior, officials have said.

That’s not to say that activities at the protests won’t affect the case count in the coming days, though.

While most have worn face coverings while protesting, it is nearly impossible to maintain a six-foot separation when crowds surround each other. Various state officials and health experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning protesters to get tested amid concerns that the demonstrations may lead to another surge in cases.

“Those individuals that have partaken in these peaceful protests or have been out protesting, and particularly if they’re in metropolitan areas that really haven’t controlled the outbreak ... we really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and get tested,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told a congressional hearing last week.

Advertisement

Citing concerns over violence that had erupted during early protests, L.A. County officials closed or modified hours at several testing sites last week. The decision concerned experts, as tests and social distancing practices remain the only real weapons against the fight for the virus in the absence of a vaccine and medical therapies.

The virus has remained on the minds of protesters, who have broken out of months of quarantine to voice their outrage over the death of Floyd last month at the hands of police officers. In addition to the free food and water that volunteers have passed out at protests, there has been an ample supply of hand sanitizer distributed.

A group of about 50 nurses and healthcare workers who have been battling the coronavirus on the front lines at UCLA Ronald Reagan and Santa Monica Medical Centers, USC Keck Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Kaiser Permanente joined Saturday’s protest in front of Los Angeles City Hall with bags full of sanitizer.

Advertisement

“Racism is a public health crisis,” said Delilah Garcia, 24, about why she was attending the protests despite the risk of COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected black communities. “Enough is enough.”