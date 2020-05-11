L.A. County coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising as area inches toward normalcy

In Los Angeles County, life is a contradiction.

Trails, parks and golf courses reopened throughout the county Saturday, just in time for socially distant Mother’s Day celebrations. And in-person purchases, albeit curbside, were once again available at clothing stores, bookstores, flower shops and other businesses previously deemed nonessential.

The reopening of the economy might be a hopeful indication of improvement in the fight against the coronavirus were it not for the fact that the COVID-19 death toll and confirmed case count of coronavirus infections continue to rise in the county.

While the numbers have remained flat in recent weeks in many parts of California, populous areas, like L.A. County, continue to see an increase.

“The virus has not changed,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told residents Friday, reiterating a warning that she and Gov. Gavin Newsom have maintained in recent weeks while preparing to slowly ease stay-at-home restrictions. “It can still spread easily, and it can still result in serious illness and death.”

Nearly 68,000 individuals have been confirmed to be infected by the virus throughout the state, and more than 2,700 people have died. L.A. County accounts for more than half of all deaths and nearly half of the cases in California.

Researchers now predict that California could see more than 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths by the end of August, up about 1,420 from projections released May 4.

As officials continue to instruct the public to wear face masks as protection against spreading the virus and to keep six feet away from others, protests against restrictions continue in some parts of the state.

In Huntington Beach, where beaches have been reopened with modifications, roughly 1,500 people gathered Saturday and held signs reading “Reopen.” The protesters called for the reopening of the state and the elimination of social-distancing precautions. It was the second demonstration there in a little over a week.

In Riverside County, officials voted Friday to rescind the county’s stay-at-home orders that went beyond Newson’s mandates, which are now entering their eighth week. Among the county’s decisions was to eliminate a requirement to wear face coverings, one of the first implemented in California.

Meanwhile, L.A. County officials continue to grapple with how to best lift restrictions in order to restore the economy, while ensuring that in doing so, progress in slowing the spread of the disease will not be undone by a resurgence in activity.