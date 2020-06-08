Large fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Los Angeles

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, drawing 112 firefighters to the blaze just east of the city’s Fashion District, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at 815 S. Kohler St., a one-story commercial building. Propane tanks outside the building have caught fire and exploded, the department said.

Because of “extreme fire conditions,” crews are dousing the building before attempting an “interior attack,” the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.