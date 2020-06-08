Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Large fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Los Angeles

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
June 8, 2020
4:48 PM
Share

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, drawing 112 firefighters to the blaze just east of the city’s Fashion District, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at 815 S. Kohler St., a one-story commercial building. Propane tanks outside the building have caught fire and exploded, the department said.

Because of “extreme fire conditions,” crews are dousing the building before attempting an “interior attack,” the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matthew Ormseth
Follow Us
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
Subscribers Are Reading
Advertisement