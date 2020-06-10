South Coast Plaza to reopen Thursday after 3-month coronavirus closure

In need of a shopping spree? South Coast Plaza will reopen Thursday, with customers required to maintain a social distance and wear face masks.

Although not all stores in the upscale shopping center will resume operations, more than 110 merchants — including Apple, Macy’s and Nordstrom — are opening their doors after being closed for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will have reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Monday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be reserved for shoppers who are most at risk of contracting the virus, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

In an effort to reduce the potential spread of the virus, complimentary face coverings will be available around the shopping center, and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located at all entrances.

Amenities such as valet parking, carousels, drinking fountains and interactive wall art near Saks Fifth Avenue are still not available.

While a handful of restaurants remained open for takeout during the mall closure, more will reopen in the coming weeks.

The Costa Mesa shopping mecca shuttered briskly in mid-March after a store employee contracted the virus. Though the mall had planned to reopen after two weeks, the closure was extended indefinitely at the end of the month.

Since mid-May, curbside pickup has been available through a program called SCP 2 Go.

The mall initially planned to reopen its doors June 1, but those plans were paused amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

Select shops will continue offering retail through the mall’s curbside program.