Police looking for masked suspects who robbed South Coast Plaza restaurant

Costa Mesa police are searching for a group of masked men who entered a South Coast Plaza restaurant patio Monday evening and ordered patrons on the ground at gunpoint before making off with one handbag.

Costa Mesa Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said officers were called to the restaurant in the 3300 block of Bristol Street shortly before 7:15 p.m. Monday to investigate an armed robbery.

The patio of the Seasons 52 restaurant at South Coast Plaza that was the site of a robbery Monday. (Kevin Chang / Daily Pilot)

Witnesses said three to five men wearing masks, black clothes and hooded sweatshirts entered the patio area. One of the men was possibly armed with a handgun, Fyad said Tuesday.

The suspects told patrons to get down on the ground and grabbed one purse before fleeing to a white Buick sedan that was seen heading south on Bristol, according to police. By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspects were gone.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, Fyad said. No further information was released.

Costa Mesa police are asking anyone who might have information about the robbery to contact Det. Jerad Korte at (714) 754-5051 or Sgt. Det. Jose Morales at (714) 754-4933.