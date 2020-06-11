Anti-Asian tirades appear to be from the same woman

A woman who gained notoriety making racist, anti-Asian comments to a woman exercising at Wilson Park in Torrance on Wednesday went viral again Thursday in another screaming social media confrontation.

This time, the woman calls out an Asian male sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle that’s parked next to her outside a shopping complex.

The unidentified woman tells the man, “You know what, you need to go home,” while glancing at his vehicle, which the man’s children are believed to be in.

Wearing sunglasses, a colorful scarf and a fishing cap, the woman tells the man she doesn’t care if he’s recording the incident and adds she doesn’t play games.

The man responds, “I am home,” before the woman tells him to stop playing games.

Then the woman used a profanity and threatened to kill the man.

He filmed the women’s license plate before she referred to him as a “China man” and complained his vehicle was parked too close to her Honda.

Footage showed that the Honda was parked crookedly, thus causing the tight quarters.

Our friend and attorney just sent us this video of a very racist and extremely disturbed old lady going off on him while his kids are in the car.... pic.twitter.com/DvkE7oKL5s — brendon mcnerney (@brendonmcnerney) June 11, 2020

The man continued to repeat to the woman somewhat calmly, “Get educated” and “Respect.”

Torrance resident Kayceelyn Salminao told KCBS that she had been attacked by the woman at the Del Amo Fashion Center in October and filed a police report, but never heard back from authorities.

It is believed that Wednesday, this same woman accosted and threatened violence against another woman who was working out on a set of stairs at Wilson Park.

On Thursday, Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey said police were investigating the Wilson Park incident.

“All visitors to our open spaces should always feel safe and free to exercise while practicing social distancing without conflict,” Furey said. “Conduct like that displayed on the video cannot be tolerated.”

While some media have identified the woman as white, that has not been confirmed.

“There are definitely two incidents that we have an active criminal investigation ongoing,” said Sgt. Ron Salary of the Torrance Police Department.