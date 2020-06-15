Loma Linda man arrested on suspicion of drugging and raping girl at hotel

A Loma Linda man was arrested on suspicion of drugging and raping an underage girl while holding her against her will, and investigators think there may be additional victims.

Joshua Blackwell-Tallent, 31, was arrested Friday after sheriff’s deputies found him and the girl in a hotel room in the 24000 block of University Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Authorities said that Blackwell-Tallent had groomed the girl online and arranged for her to be taken to the hotel.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of false imprisonment, rape of an unconscious person and various other sex offenses, jail records state. He remained imprisoned Monday in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Investigators said they think there may be more victims who haven’t yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Central Station at (909) 387-3545.