Adam Schiff drops endorsement of Jackie Lacey in L.A. County district attorney’s race

U.S. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) has withdrawn his endorsement of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey ahead of a contentious November election where she will seek a third term in office.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Schiff seemed to acknowledge that recent protests and calls for criminal justice reform after George Floyd‘s death in police custody had influenced his decision.

“This is a rare time in our nation’s history,” Schiff wrote. “We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism & reform criminal justice.”

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Lacey’s campaign staff confirmed Saturday that Schiff had contacted them to let them know he was withdrawing his support.

Lacey is trying to fend off a challenge from former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon, who is seen as part of a nationwide effort to elect progressive prosecutors. Lacey won 48% of all ballots cast in a March primary against Gascon and former public defender Rachel Rossi, but fell short of the majority she needed to avoid a runoff.

Representatives for Schiff did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Lacey has collected a raft of endorsements from powerful politicians during her reelection bid, including U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and four of the five members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. But many of those endorsements were issued before Lacey faced serious opposition. Some consultants believe nationwide protests against police use-of-force have made Lacey vulnerable, given that she has repeatedly refused to prosecute police officers involved in controversial shootings during her two terms in office.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also appeared to walk back his endorsement of Lacey in recent weeks, noting “it may be” time for a change in the district attorney’s office during an interview with the Appeal last week. A spokesman for Garcetti has not responded to a request from The Times to clarify his position on Lacey.