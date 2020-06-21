Orange County reports another daily coronavirus case high

Orange County on Sunday reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

Public health officials recorded 434 new cases Sunday, which was preceded by 413 cases Saturday. Previously, the county reported a high of 297 new cases on June 14.

With the increases, the total number of cases reported by Orange County reached 10,422. Two more deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 269 countywide.

As the number of cases has ticked upward, testing has also increased, with the county performing an average of 3,800 per day as of Thursday, compared with 2,200 tests per day in early May.

Still, the seven-day average number of daily hospitalizations has also been rising steadily, from 202 in early May to 319 on Friday. According to a Los Angeles Times analysis, Orange County also experienced a 76% jump in ICU hospitalizations in the last six weeks.

As of Sunday, a total of 332 COVID-19 patients were in county hospitals, with 133 in intensive care. That was a slight drop from Tuesday, when county hospitals saw a high of 345 COVID-19 patients.