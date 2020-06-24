Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Fans mourn rising Sacramento rapper Bris after weekend shooting

By Kailyn Brown
June 24, 2020
1:49 PM
Fans of a budding Sacramento rapper have taken to social media to mourn his death after a weekend shooting.

Sacramento police responded about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Treadwell and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento County’s coroner’s office.

Police linked a nearby single-car crash to the shooting, but additional details were not immediately provided.

Treadwell, an up-and-coming local rapper known by his stage name, Bris, had nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram and almost 20,000 subscribers on YouTube. He had released several music videos in the last year, and the rapper’s most successful video — for a song called “Panhandling” — has almost 2 million views on YouTube.

The shooting death came less than a week after Treadwell released a single called “Need Hammy.”

Fans and other rappers, including Biz Markie, took to Twitter to share their condolences.

“The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon,” tweeted Biz Markie, who is most known for his 1989 hit song “Just a Friend.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or (916) 443-4357.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2018, where she’s written for the Metro, Calendar and Lifestyle sections. The Las Vegas native previously worked at the city’s two newspapers, the Review-Journal and the Sun. Brown attended UNLV, where she hosted a college radio show that was named the city’s best student program by a local magazine.

