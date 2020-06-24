Fans mourn rising Sacramento rapper Bris after weekend shooting
Fans of a budding Sacramento rapper have taken to social media to mourn his death after a weekend shooting.
Sacramento police responded about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Treadwell and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento County’s coroner’s office.
Police linked a nearby single-car crash to the shooting, but additional details were not immediately provided.
Treadwell, an up-and-coming local rapper known by his stage name, Bris, had nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram and almost 20,000 subscribers on YouTube. He had released several music videos in the last year, and the rapper’s most successful video — for a song called “Panhandling” — has almost 2 million views on YouTube.
The shooting death came less than a week after Treadwell released a single called “Need Hammy.”
Fans and other rappers, including Biz Markie, took to Twitter to share their condolences.
“The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon,” tweeted Biz Markie, who is most known for his 1989 hit song “Just a Friend.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or (916) 443-4357.
