Fans mourn rising Sacramento rapper Bris after weekend shooting

Fans of a budding Sacramento rapper have taken to social media to mourn his death after a weekend shooting.

Sacramento police responded about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 24-year-old Christopher Treadwell and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento County’s coroner’s office.

Police linked a nearby single-car crash to the shooting, but additional details were not immediately provided.

Treadwell, an up-and-coming local rapper known by his stage name, Bris, had nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram and almost 20,000 subscribers on YouTube. He had released several music videos in the last year, and the rapper’s most successful video — for a song called “Panhandling” — has almost 2 million views on YouTube.

The shooting death came less than a week after Treadwell released a single called “Need Hammy.”

Fans and other rappers, including Biz Markie, took to Twitter to share their condolences.

RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown's best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon.



Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke -- artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad. pic.twitter.com/61muH5xFDg — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 21, 2020

“The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon,” tweeted Biz Markie, who is most known for his 1989 hit song “Just a Friend.”

rip bris, the hottest rapper outta sac. gone too soon pic.twitter.com/ctXoPULnXH — Mizuho (@LuvRuiForever) June 22, 2020

RIP Bris 😢 We had the opportunity to work with Bris over the past year and a half; he was a talented rapper with a bright future in music. We’re sad to learn that he passed away late last night in Sacramento. Rest In Peace Tricky Dance Moves 🕺🏾🙏 pic.twitter.com/UzvxeXjOgK — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) June 21, 2020

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or (916) 443-4357.