California

3 people dead after being swept off a cliff into the ocean off Point Mugu

Rescue workers and a fire department crane at a cliff where three people were swept into the ocean
Rescue workers at a cliff on Point Mugu where three people were swept into the ocean Thursday.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
June 25, 2020
6:33 PM
Three people died when they were swept off a Point Mugu cliff into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday afternoon, Ventura County fire officials said.

Officials made a frantic search of the water after receiving reports of people being swept in. Searchers found the three people and got them on shore, but they could not be revived.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that the victims were washed off rocks above the ocean.

Few other details were available about what happened.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

