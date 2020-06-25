3 people dead after being swept off a cliff into the ocean off Point Mugu

Three people died when they were swept off a Point Mugu cliff into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday afternoon, Ventura County fire officials said.

Officials made a frantic search of the water after receiving reports of people being swept in. Searchers found the three people and got them on shore, but they could not be revived.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that the victims were washed off rocks above the ocean.

Few other details were available about what happened.