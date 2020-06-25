Santa Monica Pier reopens, but you can’t go on the Ferris wheel

The Santa Monica Pier is reopening Thursday after having been closed for more than three months amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While some restaurants and shops will be open to welcome visitors, the Ferris wheel will be empty and the merry-go-round will remain at a standstill.

The pier will be open for limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The number of people allowed at one time will be limited, and once capacity is reached visitors will be required to line up before being admitted.

“You’ll notice things have changed a bit — please be patient with us as we move through this transition,” officials said in a news release.

Advertisement

Visitors must wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance from others. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the pier.

All amusement park rides at Pacific Park will remain closed. Other pier businesses will offer limited services or operate with reduced hours. Guests should contact restaurants and attractions directly for their hours and offerings.

To accommodate social distancing regulations, many pier restaurants have expanded their patios. A new astroturf “deck park picnic area” will also be available.

The pier bridge at Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue and all beach stairs will remain closed. The pier entrance and exit ramps are on Ocean Front Walk on the beach level.

Advertisement

While the Pier Parking Deck and 1550 Lot are both closed to the public, visitors can park in nearby lots and in downtown Santa Monica garages. They are also encouraged to bike or use public transportation or ride-hailing services.