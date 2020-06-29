ER doctor charged with sexual battery of four women

An emergency medicine physician has been charged with sexual battery of four women, including a colleague, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Anshul Gandhi, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a 36-year-old woman at his apartment in October 2016. Two months later, Gandhi allegedly attacked a 31-year-old woman at his apartment after a holiday party. Gandhi is accused of a sexual assault of a 27-year-old woman in July 2018 at his apartment. Gandhi allegedly sexually assaulted a 31-year-old colleague in December 2019.

He was charged Monday with four felony counts of sexual battery. Neither he nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

Gandhi was arrested in January by the Los Angeles Police Department. Gandhi had previously worked as an ER physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Following his arrest, his attorney called the action a rush to judgment. Cedars-Sinai in January said he left the services of the hospital, where he served as a contract doctor.

The doctor faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of all the charges. Gandhi is currently free on $100,000 bail. According to his biography, he graduated from Boston University School of Medicine in 2013.