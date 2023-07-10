Riverside doctor arrested again on multiple charges of sexual assault

Dr. Sam Sannoufi, a Riverside doctor arrested last month on sexual assault charges, was taken into custody again Friday and is now being held without bail after more accusers came forward, according to police.

Dr. Sam Sannoufi of Newport Beach is the owner of Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic and Primary Care Family Practice, located in the 6900 block of Brockton Avenue in Riverside, according to authorities.

Detectives initially arrested him on June 27, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a consultation exam. He was released after posting $1 million in bail.

Additional accusers have come forward during the investigation with similar sexual assault allegations against Sannoufi, police said.

Sannoufi was arrested Friday for additional sexual assault charges and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, according to officials. He is being held without bail.

Officials think there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Stanley Hua at (951) 353-7950 or at SHua@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.