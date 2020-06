Californians live in the land of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Here’s what we can learn from people who take preparedness very seriously.

This is the scenario that L.A. County health officials most feared — that reopening would coincide with sudden jumps in coronavirus transmission.

Bars in these California counties are immediately affected by the state order: Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings and Imperial.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health also announced a ban on fireworks displays.

Lucy Jones has gotten us through many a crisis. The coronavirus pandemic may be different from an earthquake, but her analysis of it, in a new podcast, is as steady and clear as ever.

As coronavirus cases rocket upward in many parts of the state, bars across California, many of which reopened only recently, are being forced to close again.

Heal the Bay’s annual survey of California beaches gives high water-quality marks to 92% of beaches. Six of the dirtiest were in the Bay Area.

Leonardo Ibarra, 25, died two days after he pulled gun out and was shot by San Diego police

Carmen Quintero, a warehouse supervisor in California, felt sick and wanted to get a coronavirus test. She never got it, but got a huge hospital bill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warns that he plans to announce new coronavirus restrictions ahead of the July 4 weekend in California as community spread grows.

Newsletter Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter

Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.