Woman admits to killing man and setting home on fire in West Hills, police say

A woman admitted to killing a man and setting a home on fire in West Hills after firefighters found the dead man untouched by the flames, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the small fire in a home in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard on Monday and called police and arson investigators after they discovered the body. The man appeared to be in his late 50s, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

When police arrived, they saw the man had a severe throat injury. According to a police statement, “A woman approached them and stated she had set the residence ablaze and had also murdered the victim.”

Police found a knife at the scene.

Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, said officials are not yet identifying the man or woman.