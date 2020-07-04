Lancaster will defy county ban and hold fireworks display tonight

Lancaster will defy the fireworks ban imposed Monday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health by holding a public fireworks show Saturday night.

The City Council voted to move forward with the display at an emergency meeting Saturday, granting Mayor R. Rex Parris’ request for authority to issue a permit and sign a contract with a fireworks vendor for a show set for 9 p.m.

“The city has considered all risks and feels confident in our ability to safely host a show,” Parris wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “A show our residents deserve after a year of continuing challenges.”

“When you look around here, this city is the safest city in Los Angeles County. If you look at the number of hospital admissions and our death rate — we are the safest city,” Parris told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Advertisement

The mayor said the display would be safe for the public as long as viewers remain in their vehicles or if they wear a mask when outside one. He added that those who do not wear a face covering would be cited.

“We absolutely know, wear your mask, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and nobody needs to die. And nobody needs to shut down America,” he said.

An earlier vendor that had planned to put on the show at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds pulled out over the county ban. The show is now planned for the Lancaster Soccer Center.

Officials are not allowing the public to congregate at that location, but say it will be visible from spots throughout the city.