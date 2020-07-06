San Diego police shoot man who they say slipped out of handcuffs

San Diego police shot and injured a man who they said was under arrest at police headquarters Sunday night after he slipped out of handcuffs and grabbed an officer’s gun.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police agency said via Twitter.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at police headquarters on Broadway and 14th Street, said police Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

After slipping out of his handcuffs, the man was able to access the officer’s backup gun, the department said on Twitter. No information was released about why the man was in police custody or how the incident unfolded.

It also wasn’t clear how many police officers fired at the man or if the man fired the officer’s gun.

The shooting drew a heavy response from other officers, with police cars swarming the building.

Officer involved shooting investigation underway at SDPD headquarters. 25yo Hispanic man was under arrest & slipped handcuffs. He was able to access officer’s back-up gun. Man was shot by officers & taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/1AYg0uf8Rw — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 6, 2020

The department’s homicide unit was investigating the shooting. The unit investigates any shootings in which officers fire their guns.

Streets surrounding police headquarters were shut down as officers investigated the incident.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.