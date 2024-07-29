Investigation underway after video shows LAPD officer punch handcuffed man

Los Angeles police officials are investigating an LAPD officer who was seen punching a handcuffed man in a now-viral video, an incident that has sparked calls for the officer to be criminally charged.

Authorities said the altercation occurred Sunday in the Southeast police division, which covers 10 square miles in the Watts area.

In a brief statement posted on the social media site X, the department confirmed that the incident was under investigation and said the involved officer had been “removed from field duties.” It did not name the officer.

The incident is under investigation, and the officer involved has been removed from field duties. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 29, 2024

The department said the incident started during a traffic stop, but offered no further details about what preceded the punch.

A bystander video posted online showed two officers struggling with a larger man whose hands are bound behind his back with two pairs of handcuffs, standing next to an LAPD squad car. The man did not appear to be struggling with the officers and could be heard loudly demanding, “What did I do?” just before one of the officers suddenly reaches back and strikes him in the jaw with a punch. The man appeared unfazed by the hit.

The blow drew cries of condemnation from several onlookers outside the camera’s frame, who can be heard demanding to know why the punch was thrown.

“You’re resisting,” one of the officers is heard saying as they lead the man away.

“No, I’m not,” the man responds.

As the footage started making the rounds online, a coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders and organizations began calling for L.A. District Atty. George Gascón to immediately file criminal charges against the unnamed LAPD officer.

“It’s shocking that this officer would assault a handcuffed man who’s already restrained. It’s not resisting. It’s as if they hadn’t learned anything since the Rodney King beating, which is also videotaped,” said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope. “He doesn’t deserve to be on the force. He deserves to be in handcuffs sitting in a jail cell.”

Ali said the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East 113th Street in Watts, several blocks east of the Nickerson Gardens housing development.