California

Santa Monica officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him outside station, police say

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
A police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed him Saturday night outside the Santa Monica Police Department, authorities said.

The officer was standing and talking with a resident at the front of the station around 5:21 p.m. when a third person, described as a man in his 30s, confronted the officer. Police said the officer had asked the man to wait his turn before he pulled out a knife and began stabbing and slashing the officer, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release.

The man with the knife pursued the wounded, retreating officer, who shot him, according to police. The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8427.

Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

