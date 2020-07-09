‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera feared drowned as search resumes at Lake Piru

Divers were resuming a search Thursday for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in Lake Piru after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat she rented Wednesday afternoon.

Rivera’s disappearance stunned fans, and Hollywood offered an outpouring of grief.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” singer Demi Lovato said on Instagram.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the lake will remain closed as the search continues.

A search has resumed Thursday morning for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in Lake Piru. (KTLA)

Rivera rented a boat about 1 p.m. Wednesday and had an afternoon of swimming with her son, who was the last to see her before she went missing, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said.

Buschow said the boy got back onto the boat after a swim, but his mother did not follow.

“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we have not been able to locate her. So this may well be a case of drowning,” Buschow told reporters.

The 4-year-old was found sleeping on the boat by himself by other boaters in the lake.

“He’s in good health,” Bushow said of Rivera’s son. The boy was initially reported by authorities to be a 3-year-old girl. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Earlier in the week, Rivera had posted a photo with her son with the caption, “Just the two of us.”

In the musical-comedy “Glee,” which aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015, Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated costar Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Lake Piru is a popular recreation area in the Los Padres National Forest near Fillmore. There have been drownings at the lake in the past.

A Times story in 2000 chronicled a string of drownings at the reservoir, saying most victims were inexperienced swimmers who were not wearing life jackets and overestimated their own abilities or swam in prohibited areas. At the time, officials said the drowning numbers were no higher than other lakes in the region. They also said those boating on the lake should wear life jackets or other flotation devices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.