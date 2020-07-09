Scorching temperatures expected for Southern California this weekend

A large upper-level high-pressure system building over the Four Corners region will bring heat to Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be well above normal on Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will remain warm.

The weather service issued heat advisories for L.A. County valleys and mountains from Saturday morning through Sunday evening, with temperatures ranging from the 90s to 104.

Heat advisories are also in effect for inland Orange County, the Inland Empire, inland San Diego County and the Santa Ana Mountains, with temperatures of 94 to 104 degrees expected.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster and Palmdale, on Sunday, with temperatures from 105 to 110 possible.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for interior areas such as the Apple and Lucerne valleys, where temperatures could reach 110. The Coachella Valley and San Diego County deserts could see temperatures up to 119.

Cooler temperatures will begin to return to many parts of the region early next week as the high pressure weakens, and coastal low clouds and fog are expected to be back around midweek.