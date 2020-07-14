Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Leak at pumping station threatens water supply for thousands in Redlands

About 23,000 Redlands residents are being asked to conserve water as crews work to fix a major leak in a transmission line.
(City of Redlands)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
July 14, 2020
9:42 AM
Thousands of Redlands residents are being urged to cut their water consumption and fill tubs and other containers for emergency use as crews work to repair a major leak in the city’s system, officials said Tuesday.

The leak, which was reported Monday and occurred in a 16-inch transmission line at a pumping station near Ford Park, could spill as much as 5 million gallons of water a day — creating potential pressure problems for approximately 23,000 residents, according to the city.

“Water reservoirs remain low due to loss of water storage during the main break,” officials wrote in a statement Tuesday morning. “Customers are asked to conserve water to ease pressure on the system while repairs are made.”

City officials said repairs could take several days to complete and advised residents Monday night “to store water in containers and fill tubs for emergency water supplies until further notice.”

Water quality has not been affected yet, but officials said boil notices could be issued if pressure drops too far.

A detailed map of the affected area is available here. Residents also can visit cityofredlands.org or call (909) 798-7687 for more information.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

