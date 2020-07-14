Leak at pumping station threatens water supply for thousands in Redlands

Thousands of Redlands residents are being urged to cut their water consumption and fill tubs and other containers for emergency use as crews work to repair a major leak in the city’s system, officials said Tuesday.

The leak, which was reported Monday and occurred in a 16-inch transmission line at a pumping station near Ford Park, could spill as much as 5 million gallons of water a day — creating potential pressure problems for approximately 23,000 residents, according to the city.

“Water reservoirs remain low due to loss of water storage during the main break,” officials wrote in a statement Tuesday morning. “Customers are asked to conserve water to ease pressure on the system while repairs are made.”

City officials said repairs could take several days to complete and advised residents Monday night “to store water in containers and fill tubs for emergency water supplies until further notice.”

Water quality has not been affected yet, but officials said boil notices could be issued if pressure drops too far.

A detailed map of the affected area is available here. Residents also can visit cityofredlands.org or call (909) 798-7687 for more information.