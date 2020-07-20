Man found shot to death inside truck in Santa Ana neighborhood

Santa Ana police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said.

Officers called to the 500 block of South Flower Street found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body slumped behind the wheel of a pickup truck. Santa Ana police Cmdr. Andy Alvarez said the man had been shot in the head and neck and was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

SAPD Detectives Investigating a Homicide in the 500 Block of South Flower Street https://t.co/QNnVCC8NVa — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) July 20, 2020

Advertisement

Video from the scene shows officers examining what appears to be a blue Nissan with a tall carrier rack, stuffed with items, in its bed.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Orange County Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.