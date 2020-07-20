Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Man found shot to death inside truck in Santa Ana neighborhood

Police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside his truck.
(OnScene.TV)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
July 20, 2020
9:49 AM
Santa Ana police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said.

Officers called to the 500 block of South Flower Street found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body slumped behind the wheel of a pickup truck. Santa Ana police Cmdr. Andy Alvarez said the man had been shot in the head and neck and was declared dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Video from the scene shows officers examining what appears to be a blue Nissan with a tall carrier rack, stuffed with items, in its bed.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Orange County Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

